Giants vs. Phillies odds: Advanced model on 7-3 run locks in May 10 MLB picks, predictions

Two early National League playoff contenders square off in the finale of a four-game series when the Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants. First pitch for this Thursday showdown from Citizens Bank Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

The Phillies are -135 on the money line, meaning it would take a $135 bet on Philadelphia to return $100.

Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on a 7-3 run on its top-rated MLB run-line selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.

Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between the Giants and Phillies 10,000 times and identified strong money-line, over-under and run-line picks, which you can get only over at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Phillies' pitching has been stellar with a collective 3.51 ERA. However, the Giants have plenty of firepower in their lineup, including Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria, who have a combined 13 home runs.

San Francisco is 19-17 for the season and 9-10 away from home, while Philadelphia is 20-15 with a 13-5 record at Citizens Bank Park.

Taking the mound for San Francisco will be lefty Ty Blach, who's 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA. The model says he's projected to strike out four Phillies batters in six innings of work. He'll oppose right-hander Vince Velasquez, who's 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA. The computer model is predicting Velasquez to strike out five Giants in five innings.

So which side of the line should you be all over on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Giants-Phillies money line you need to back, all from the computer model that entered the week on a 7-3 streak on its top-rated MLB picks.