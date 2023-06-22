The San Francisco Giants lost to the San Diego Padres in a 10-0 blowout on Thursday afternoon (box score), snapping their 10-game winning streak. That had been the longest such streak authored by the Giants since the 2004 season.

Perhaps predictably, the Giants fell behind early on Thursday. Veteran catcher Gary Sánchez launched a three-run home run in the first, his seventh in 22 games since joining San Diego off waivers. Manny Machado doubled the score with his own three-run blast in the third, and by the time the sixth inning rolled around, the Padres' advantage had swelled to 10-0. That would go on to be the final score.

Left-hander Alex Wood, who only recently returned from the injured list, and righty Jakob Junis were responsible for the damage. Combined, they allowed 10 runs on 11 hits and four walks over eight innings of work.

If there was a bright spot to the day for the Giants, it was rookie catcher Patrick Bailey. He notched two of San Francisco's three hits, both singles. He entered Thursday having hit .302/.330/.512 (128 OPS+) with three home runs and 20 runs batted in over the course of his first 25 big-league contests. Bailey's play has already been worth 1.1 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference.

The Giants will remain at home and host the Arizona Diamondbacks for three games this weekend in a matchup between the first- and second-place teams in the National League West. The Giants entered Thursday just 2 1/2 games back of the D-Backs. An Arizona win on Thursday, coupled with San Francisco's loss, means the Giants will now come into play on Friday 3 1/2 games behind.