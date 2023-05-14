Sunday, the Guardians took down the Angels, 4-3, with some late-inning fireworks, much like they did on Saturday. The familiarity extended beyond just the late, crooked numbers, too, as the offensive hero for the home team was the same guy.

Let's actually go back to Friday, though, to paint the full picture here. Going to the eighth inning, the score was tied, 3-3, and Josh Naylor hit a home run to give the Guardians the lead. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase would blow the save in an eventual Guardians' loss, but hold onto the Naylor fact.

Saturday, the Angels took a 6-2 lead to the bottom of the eighth. Two runs had already scored when Naylor came to the plate with two runners on. He went deep again.

Fast-forward to Sunday. The game was tied, 1-1, when Naylor came to the plate with two runners on in the bottom of the eighth inning again. And, again, Naylor homered.

That would be three straight games with a home run, but, more specifically, three straight go-ahead home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Naylor becomes the first player in the expansion era (1961-present) to club a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later three straight games (via Sarah Langs).

For those curious, the MLB record for consecutive games with a home run -- at any point in the game -- is eight (Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993, Don Mattingly in 1987 and Dale Long in 1956).

With Sunday's win, the Guardians move to 19-21. They'll be off Monday before starting a three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox starting on Tuesday.