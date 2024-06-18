Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won't throw a pitch until 2025, but he's already proving to be worth the 10-year, $700 million contract he signed with the Dodgers this offseason. Ohtani has a .988 OPS with 19 home runs, 47 RBI, and 16 stolen bases over his first 71 games in Dodger Blue and he continues to be a fixture in MLB DFS lineups. On Tuesday, he'll match up with Rockies lefty Austin Gomber at Coors Field. Ohtani is 3-for-8 with a home run and a triple off Gomber and is 10-for-27 in his career in Colorado.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure identified Ohtani as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base, returning 33.9 points on FanDuel and 26 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Giants third baseman Matt Chapman at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. A former All-Star with the Athletics and a four-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman has just a .694 OPS this season but he still has impressive power and he's hammered left-handed pitching historically in his career.

Chapman has hit at least 17 home runs in each of his last five full seasons and has an .824 OPS lifetime against lefties. Despite his struggles during the first half of 2024, Chapman has a staggering .976 OPS in 78 plate appearances against lefties this year and he'll take on Cubs southpaw Justin Steele on Tuesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas ($4,000 on DraftKings, $3,100 on FanDuel). Rojas is slashing .292/.339/.460 with three home runs, 15 RBI, and three stolen bases in 43 games this year while playing primarily as a utility man.

However, he's getting an opportunity to slide into the starting lineup with Mookie Betts expected to miss 6-8 weeks after suffering a broken left hand. Rojas went 3-for-5 on Monday night as the starting shortstop. The veteran is a plug-and-play option at several positions and that should mean plenty of at-bats moving forward for the banged-up Dodgers. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

