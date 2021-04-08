On Wednesday, Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson homered on his first hit with the team after leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, and while the left fielder was naturally excited that he found the bleachers, he seemed just as happy about the surprise gift that followed. As he headed to the dugout to celebrate the home run with the rest of his team, they handed him a brand new waffle maker.

Take a look at the hit:

And here is Pederson's priceless reaction.

After some struggles at the plate -- with an 0-for-15 start for Pederson -- Ian Happ had a plan to help his new teammate out.

"He says, 'Yeah, I'm bringing the waffle maker,'" Pederson said.

It worked and Happ had the waffle maker ready to go that game-tying home run against the Brewers.

The gift was not as random at is may seen, "waffling" a pitch means to make good contact with the ball. Happ has a tradition since 2018 of bringing waffle makers to the dugout to use as a celebration, and this time Pederson was the lucky recipient.

After the game, Pederson mentioned the weight lifted after finally getting a hit.

"It was huge. Grinded a little bit to start the season, just to kind of get the first one, especially in front of the fans and whatnot. I think it's a little bit more added pressure than normal. Yeah, it was a big relief," he said.

He said the beginning of the season is a weird time and mentions sometimes the first hit is just difficult to get.

Pederson says he hopes the breakfast cookware gets passed around more this season. "I hope we're making a lot of waffles. Hopefully we're passing out waffles soon to all of us," he said.

The Cubs wound up on the wrong end of a 4-2 loss, in 10 innings, thanks to a huge afternoon from Lorenzo Cain for Milwaukee.