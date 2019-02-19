How will Manny Machado change the Padres' 2019 season? Projections show it will still be a rebuilding year
The Padres' future just got brighter -- even if they don't contend in 2019
Manny Machado has a team -- finally. Machado reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. It's a move not many saw coming when the offseason started. It's also one that gives a jolt to the Padres rebuild.
While San Diego has the best farm system in baseball, many of their top prospects will need another year or two to become productive, everyday Major League players. So how does the Machado signing impact the Padres in the short-term?
It will still be a rebuilding year in San Diego in 2019, according to projection models from SportsLine. Here's a look at the Padres' forecast with Machado in their lineup:
Split
Wins
Playoff%
With Machado
69
0.9
Without Machado
67.1
0.7
Net
1.9
0.2
These numbers might throw some cold water on Padres' fans who are dreaming of an October 2019 playoff run while ordering their new Macahdo merch. But the future is still bright for the franchise, even if a Machado-led team can't win 70 games this season.
With Machado going further south in Southern California, all the free-agent attention is now shifted to Bryce Harper. The Phillies are gaining momentum with the 26-year-old outfielder, and perhaps they could soon close a deal.
SportsLine also projected how the addition of Harper would change the Phillies' 2019 forecast:
Split
Wins
Playoff%
With Harper
82.6
27.9
Without Harper
80
18.4
Net
2.6
9.5
A modest gain, albeit not the one Phillies fans would like to see following an active winter that saw the club add Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto, David Robertson, and Jean Segura. Undoubtedly Phillies fans would consider an 83-win season a bust.
