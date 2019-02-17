MLB rumors: Bryce Harper, Phillies gaining momentum for deal; Marcus Stroman says Blue Jays haven't offered extension

Exhibition season is nearly upon us. In the meantime, we still have plenty of big names left on the board in free agency, including superstar sluggers Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. That means we've got a healthy supply of hot stove buzz in February. To give you an idea of what's out there this Sunday, we're here to round up all the notable rumors. As always, our free agent tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.

Harper, Phillies nearing deal?

At some point soon, Bryce Harper is going to agree to terms with a new team. We think, anyway. Saturday on CBS Sports HQ, MLB insider Jim Bowden said that he keeps hearing the Phillies could be that team -- and that a deal is gaining momentum.

Here's what Bowden said:

"I keep hearing there's a lot of momentum and traction with him going and signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. He could be rounding third and heading to home shortly. I'm hearing they're pretty well down the process here."

Jon Heyman and Andy Martino have since added that the Phillies are perceived to be the favorites. There's no telling if and when a deal will happen -- or for how much it will be -- but the Phillies have been one of the teams most associated with Harper throughout the winter.

Martino, by the way, added that Manny Machado would likely sign soon after Harper does, with the White Sox and Padres remaining strong contenders for his services.

Stroman says Jays haven't offered extension

A couple of young starters have signed extensions in the past week, in Aaron Nola and Luis Severino. Don't expect Marcus Stroman to be the next to ink a long-term deal, however.

Per Stroman, the Blue Jays have not yet approached him about an extension:

Asked Marcus Stroman to describe his relationship with the #BlueJays front office.

This is his answer: pic.twitter.com/Axg2YM4MlH — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 17, 2019

Stroman is coming off a rough season, in which he posted a 5.54 ERA and was limited to 19 starts. Still, it'd be a little surprising the Jays wouldn't have had precursory talks about an extension. Stroman is, after all, the most identifiable member of the roster, and has a track record of good performance -- even now, he has a career ERA+ of 108.

Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported Sunday morning that team sources disputed Stroman and indicated the team offered the 27-year-old a long-term deal.

#Bluejays sources dispute Stroman's comments that he hasn't been offered a long-term deal with the team. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) February 17, 2019

Stroman has two seasons of team control remaining, and is currently in line to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

Padres add Loup

The Padres have agreed to terms with southpaw Aaron Loup on a one-year deal with an option for a second, per the team.

Loup, 31, split last season between the Blue Jays and Phillies. His overall numbers aren't amazing in recent seasons (he has a 105 ERA+ since 2015), but he's held lefties to a .618 OPS for his career and should continue to provide value as a left-on-left specialist.