Indians' Edwin Encarnacion helped off the field after rolling ankle at second base

The first inning of ALDS Game 2 between the Yankees and Indians (GameTracker) featured quite a bit of offense Friday afternoon. The Yankees scored two quick runs against Corey Kluber on Gary Sanchez's two-run home run, then the Tribe answered right back with Carlos Santana's two-run single in the bottom half.

During that bottom of the first, the Indians lost one of their most important players to an ugly right ankle injury. Edwin Encarnacion rolled his ankle running back to second base on a line drive to shortstop Didi Gregorius. Encarnacion hit the bag awkwardly and rolled over on the ankle. Here's a look:

Encarnacion crumbled to the ground and was down for several minutes in obvious pain. He was eventually helped off the field, unable to walk under his own power.

The Yankees, by the way, challenged the safe call at second base. Encarnacion was originally ruled safe by getting back to the bag before Gregorius touch the base, but replay clearly showed that was not the case. As Encarnacion was on the ground in pain and being helped off the field, the umpires had their headsets on reviewing the play.

Is it wrong to challenge a play while a player is injured? Of course not. Maybe in a blowout game, sure, it would be crass. But in the postseason, to get the third out of the inning to escape a jam? No way. Fair game as far as I'm concerned, even if it is a little heartless.

As for Encarnacion, the Indians announced the injury as a right ankle sprain, and said he is being evaluated. He hit .258/.377/.504 with 38 home runs in the first season of his three-year, $60 million contract.

It's worth nothing Michael Brantley, who has been working his way back from an ankle injury, could be ready to step in at DH should Encarnacion miss time. There would be a drop-off in production, but not a ton.