Indians vs. Astros odds, line: Sunday Night Baseball picks, MLB predictions from model on 14-5 run

The Cleveland Indians look to continue their success against the Houston Astros when they meet in the last of a four-game set on Sunday Night Baseball. The Indians (15-11), second in the AL Central standings, have won six of the last nine games played at Houston, while the Astros (16-11), second in the AL West, look to build on Saturday's 4-3 win in 10 innings. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Cleveland leads the all-time series 37-25, including a 19-15 mark in Houston. The latest Indians vs. Astros odds show Houston at -118 on the money line (risk $118 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The model knows that Houston, which has won two of the last three season series against Cleveland, will send left-hander Wade Miley (1-2, 3.58 ERA) to the hill. Miley retired the final 15 batters he faced in his most recent start against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Astros are one of baseball's top offensive teams and lead the league with a .277 team batting average. Houston also has the edge in several other statistical categories, including hits (243 to 170), doubles (50 to 33), home runs (42 to 23), on-base percentage (.353 to .304) and slugging percentage (.482 to .339). Right fielder George Springer had his eight-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. During his streak, he had raised his average from .254 to .279.

But just because Houston has been hot at the plate does not mean it will provide value on the Astros vs. Indians money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

Cleveland will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 6.00 ERA) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He had a rough beginning to the year, but has pitched well in his last two outings, going four innings against the Marlins before being pulled as a precaution to have an MRI on his left knee that came back negative. He allowed just two hits and had four strikeouts against Miami. The start before, he picked up a win at Seattle, tossing seven shutout innings and striking out 12.

Cleveland's pitching has helped carry the load, as the Indians are fourth in ERA (3.45), second in homers allowed (23) and eighth in WHIP (1.22). Shortstop Francisco Lindor (.259) has played in just seven games this season after returning from the injured list, but has at least one RBI in four of them, including three in Friday's 6-3 win when he went 2-for-5 with two home runs.

