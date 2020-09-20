Sunday's afternoon game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was abruptly stopped in the top of the eighth inning because of an intruder at Fenway Park. A man managed to enter the park and get to the top of the Green Monster in left field. He then moved up further along the other side of a railing of a balcony in center field where camera operators had set up for the game.

The man threw items onto the field before he was apprehended by security and escorted out of the ballpark. Due to coronavirus protocols, no fans are currently allowed at Major League Baseball games this season. Other games this season have also been disrupted by drone delays.

Here's some footage from the Yankees' broadcast:

According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, the intruder was not arrested, and instead was taken to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The Yankees-Red Sox game was able to resume after the incident, and the Red Sox snapped the Yankees' 10-game winning streak with a 10-2 win (box score). Red Sox rookie right-hander Tanner Houck held the Yankees lineup hitless through five innings. Yankees first baseman Luke Voit added to his league-best home run count with No. 21 on the season, a solo shot off Red Sox reliever Jeffrey Springs in the ninth inning.

Back in New York, where the New York Mets were hosting the Atlanta Braves, another Sunday matinee experienced similarly strange happenings. During the Mets-Braves game, there appeared to be a fire happening right outside Citi Field with black smoke filling the stadium. There was no delay to the game, and the Braves went on to shut out the Mets 7-0 (box score) and put a damper on the club's race for the final National League Wild Card spot in the 2020 postseason.

Both games provided some of the more unusual scenes from this unusual 2020 MLB season.