Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up in one week -- on Sunday, Sept. 27. Several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races. With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season.
Here's where things stand right now.
If the season ended today
The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:
American League
No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Blue Jays
No. 2 White Sox vs. No. 7 Cleveland
No. 3 Athletics No. 6 Astros
No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Twins
National League
No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Reds
No. 2 Cubs vs. No. 7 Phillies
No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Cardinals
No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Marlins
The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Series) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.
Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.
It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:
- Head-to-head record (if applicable).
- Intradivision record.
- Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).
MLB will play the LDS, LCS, and World Series in a bubble. The American League bubble will be in Southern California (Dodger Stadium and Petco Park) while the National League bubble will be in Texas (Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park). The World Series will be played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
In the hunt
- American League: Mariners (3.0 GB of WC), Angels (3.5 GB), Orioles (4.5 GB), Tigers (3.5 GB)
- National League: Giants (virtual tie), Brewers (virtual tie), Mets (1.5 GB), Rockies (3.0 GB)
Already clinched
- Dodgers: Clinched postseason spot
- White Sox: Clinched postseason spot
- Rays: Clinched postseason spot
- A's: Clinched postseason spot
- Twins: Clinched postseason spot
MLB standings
Below are the MLB standings heading into Monday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.
American League
|AL EAST
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Division title chances
|Postseason chances
|Tampa Bay
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|95.9%
|100%
|N.Y. Yankees
|31
|21
|.596
|3.5
|4.1%
|100%
|Toronto
|26
|26
|.500
|8.5
|<1.0%
|84.2%
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|.415
|13.0
|<1.0%
|3.0%
|Boston
|19
|34
|.358
|16.0
|<1.0%
|<1.0%
|AL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Division title chances
|Postseason chances
|Chi. White Sox
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|94.1%
|100%
|Minnesota
|32
|22
|.593
|3.0
|5.0%
|100%
|Cleveland
|28
|24
|.538
|6.0
|<1.0%
|99.4%
|Detroit
|22
|29
|.431
|11.5
|<1.0%
|<1.0%
|Kansas City
|21
|31
|.404
|13.0
|<1.0%
|1.8%
|AL WEST
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Division title chances
|Postseason chances
|Oakland
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|100%
|100%
|Houston
|25
|26
|.500
|7.0
|<1.0%
|98.5%
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|10.0
|<1.0%
|9.0%
|L.A. Angels
|23
|30
|.434
|10.5
|<1.0%
|3.4%
|Texas
|18
|34
|.346
|15.0
|<1.0%
|<1.0%
National League
|NL EAST
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Division title chances
|Postseason chances
|Atlanta
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|94.1%
|100%
|Miami
|27
|24
|.529
|2.5
|4.1%
|81.8%
|Philadelphia
|27
|25
|.519
|3.0
|1.8%
|90.2%
|N.Y. Mets
|24
|28
|.462
|6.0
|<1.0%
|9.9%
|Washington
|19
|31
|.380
|10.0
|<1.0%
|<1.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Division title chances
|Postseason chances
|Chi. Cubs
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|98.3%
|100%
|St. Louis
|25
|24
|.510
|4.5
|1.4%
|81.3%
|Cincinnati
|26
|27
|.491
|5.5
|<1.0%
|49.5%
|Milwaukee
|25
|26
|.490
|5.5
|<1.0%
|49.5%
|Pittsburgh
|15
|37
|.288
|16
|<1.0%
|<1.0%
|NL WEST
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Division title chances
|Postseason chances
|L.A. Dodgers
|38
|15
|.717
|—
|100%
|100%
|San Diego
|33
|20
|.623
|5.0
|<1.0%
|100%
|San Francisco
|25
|26
|.490
|12.0
|<1.0%
|33.3%
|Colorado
|22
|29
|.440
|15.0
|<1.0%
|1.7%
|Arizona
|20
|33
|.377
|18.0
|<1.0%
|<1.0%
Sunday's notable games
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- Yankees at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET
- White Sox at Reds, 1:10 p.m. ET
- Cleveland at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET
- Nationals at Marlins, 1:10 p.m. ET (Game 1 of doubleheader)
- Braves at Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET
- Royals at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET
- Diamondbacks at Astros, 2:10 p.m. ET
- Blue Jays at Phillies, 3:05 p.m. ET
- Dodgers at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET
- Cardinals at Pirates, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Giants at Athletics, 4:10 p.m. ET
- Nationals at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET (Game 2 of doubleheader)
- Padres at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET
- Twins at Cubs, 7:08 p.m. ET
Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, there are more games relevant to the postseason races on the schedule than usual this time of year. There is just over one week left in the regular season and 15 of the 15 games listed above have playoff implications of some sort, whether it's jockeying for seeding or for teams fighting to get and/or stay in playoff position. All but a small handful of games matter for both teams. What a fun Saturday.