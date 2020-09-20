Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up in one week -- on Sunday, Sept. 27. Several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races. With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season.

Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Blue Jays

No. 2 White Sox vs. No. 7 Cleveland

No. 3 Athletics No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Yankees vs. No. 5 Twins

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Reds

No. 2 Cubs vs. No. 7 Phillies

No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Marlins

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Series) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB will play the LDS, LCS, and World Series in a bubble. The American League bubble will be in Southern California (Dodger Stadium and Petco Park) while the National League bubble will be in Texas (Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park). The World Series will be played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the hunt

American League: Mariners (3.0 GB of WC), Angels (3.5 GB), Orioles (4.5 GB), Tigers (3.5 GB)

Mariners (3.0 GB of WC), Angels (3.5 GB), Orioles (4.5 GB), Tigers (3.5 GB) National League: Giants (virtual tie), Brewers (virtual tie), Mets (1.5 GB), Rockies (3.0 GB)

Already clinched

Dodgers: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot White Sox: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot Rays: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot A's: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot Twins: Clinched postseason spot

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Monday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

American League

AL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Tampa Bay 35 18 .660 — 95.9% 100% N.Y. Yankees 31 21 .596 3.5 4.1% 100% Toronto 26 26 .500 8.5 <1.0% 84.2% Baltimore 22 31 .415 13.0 <1.0% 3.0% Boston 19 34 .358 16.0 <1.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. White Sox 34 18 .654 — 94.1% 100% Minnesota 32 22 .593 3.0 5.0% 100% Cleveland 28 24 .538 6.0 <1.0% 99.4% Detroit 22 29 .431 11.5 <1.0% <1.0% Kansas City 21 31 .404 13.0 <1.0% 1.8%

AL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Oakland 33 19 .635 — 100% 100% Houston 25 26 .500 7.0 <1.0% 98.5% Seattle 23 29 .442 10.0 <1.0% 9.0% L.A. Angels 23 30 .434 10.5 <1.0% 3.4% Texas 18 34 .346 15.0 <1.0% <1.0%

National League

NL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Atlanta 30 22 .577 — 94.1% 100% Miami 27 24 .529 2.5 4.1% 81.8% Philadelphia 27 25 .519 3.0 1.8% 90.2% N.Y. Mets 24 28 .462 6.0 <1.0% 9.9% Washington 19 31 .380 10.0 <1.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. Cubs 31 21 .596 — 98.3% 100% St. Louis 25 24 .510 4.5 1.4% 81.3% Cincinnati 26 27 .491 5.5 <1.0% 49.5% Milwaukee 25 26 .490 5.5 <1.0% 49.5% Pittsburgh 15 37 .288 16 <1.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances L.A. Dodgers 38 15 .717 — 100% 100% San Diego 33 20 .623 5.0 <1.0% 100% San Francisco 25 26 .490 12.0 <1.0% 33.3% Colorado 22 29 .440 15.0 <1.0% 1.7% Arizona 20 33 .377 18.0 <1.0% <1.0%

Sunday's notable games

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Yankees at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET



White Sox at Reds, 1:10 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Nationals at Marlins, 1:10 p.m. ET (Game 1 of doubleheader)

Braves at Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET

Royals at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks at Astros, 2:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays at Phillies, 3:05 p.m. ET

Dodgers at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Pirates, 4:05 p.m. ET

Giants at Athletics, 4:10 p.m. ET

Nationals at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET (Game 2 of doubleheader)



Padres at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET

Twins at Cubs, 7:08 p.m. ET

Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, there are more games relevant to the postseason races on the schedule than usual this time of year. There is just over one week left in the regular season and 15 of the 15 games listed above have playoff implications of some sort, whether it's jockeying for seeding or for teams fighting to get and/or stay in playoff position. All but a small handful of games matter for both teams. What a fun Saturday.