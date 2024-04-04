The Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, had one of the best offensive showings you'll see all year on Wednesday night, drubbing the Charlotte Knights by a 26-11 final. (The Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.) The Tides combined for those 26 runs on 29 hits, eight of which were home runs, as well as seven walks.

Norfolk is the current home for many of Major League Baseball's top hitting prospects. That includes two members of CBS Sports' preseason top 50, in infielders Jackson Holliday (No. 1) and Coby Mayo (No. 22). Holliday, who led off and played second base, went 4 for 6 with a pair of doubles, RBI, and walks. Mayo, for his part, went 5 for 7 with a double and a triple.

Outfielder Heston Kjerstad, who just missed making CBS Sports' top 50, arguably had the best game of the night. He went 5 for 7 with two doubles and two home runs, resulting in him driving in 10 runs. Fellow outfielder Kyle Stowers also ended up with a massive boost to his seasonal statline by launching three home runs as part of a 4-for-7 showing. Here's a look at the Tides' portion of the box score:

The Tides scored at least a run in eight of their nine innings. Additionally, eight of the nine Tides batters recorded multiple hits, with four of the nine tallying at least four knocks.

The Knights ended the game by deploying veteran utility infielder Danny Mendick as their pitcher for the final two frames. He surrendered six runs on seven hits and a walk. Mendrick didn't strike out anyone, but he did yield two home runs.

Predictably, the Tides set several franchise records, including for runs, hits, and home runs, according to the Associated Press.