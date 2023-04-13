Thursday was supposed to be a festive day for the Tampa Bay Rays, as a victory would move them to 13-0, which would be tied for the best start in MLB history. They still might come away with the win, but a dark cloud hangs over this one. Starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs, who was off to a Cy Young-caliber start to the season, was pulled from the game in the fourth inning after two pitches.

The issue for Springs appeared to happen on this pitch:

Springs then pulled himself from the game after a warm-up with manager Kevin Cash and athletic trainers watching. He shook his hand and looked down at it a few times in frustration, appearing to know that something is wrong. He might've even glanced at his forearm/elbow area in the video above.

A few innings later, the Rays broadcast said the diagnosis is left ulnar neuritis. According to the Florida Orthopaedic Institute, that typically presents with numbness or weakness in the hand. The ulnar nerve is, of course, in the elbow.

Springs, 30, had a breakout season with the Rays in 2022, going 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA (146 ERA+), 1.07 WHIP and 144 strikeouts against 31 walks in 135 1/3 innings. This offseason, he was rewarded for his efforts with a four-year extension. Through two starts this season, Springs was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 19 strikeouts against four walks in 13 innings. He had allowed one run on one hit (a solo homer by Rob Refsnyder) with five strikeouts and no walks in his three innings before injury Thursday.

If Springs is to miss time with any injury, the Rays do have rotation depth, though it would be stretched thin here in the short term. Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen are the other fixtures while Josh Fleming can start or piggyback an opener. Top prospect Taj Bradley started and got the win on Wednesday, so he could be summoned right back from the minors to grab a rotation spot. Zach Eflin is on the injured list right now, but isn't expected to miss a lot of time. Tyler Glasnow is recovering from a spring training oblique injury and should be back sometime in May.

The good news for the Rays here is they've set themselves up to absorb a cold stretch thanks to the historic start.