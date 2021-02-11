The addition of veteran southpaw Jon Lester gives the Washington Nationals yet another pitcher with a championship pedigree. Lester, a three-time World Series champion who had his option declined by the Cubs in October, hopped on CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball Today podcast this week to discuss his deal with the Nats and his future on the diamond -- which could come to an end in 2021.

Although he is not ruling out the idea of returning for what would be his 17th season in 2022, he says he is going to play out the year and reconvene afterwards.

"I don't know, man. I mean, I think right now we'll just play out this year," Lester said. "I do know that I need to be a dad and a husband and let my kids do the stuff I got to do as [a kid]. If this is it, I don't know. I think that will be a decision for the end of the year and kind of sit down and decide. Obviously, too, I think health and performance and all that stuff is a big factor in it."

Lester went on to say he "definitely [doesn't] want a farewell tour." But if this is indeed the final ride, he would welcome any fishing and hunting presents.

You can listen to more of Lester's interview with Fantasy Baseball Today below:

Lester went on to detail his recent free-agency process amid an offseason filled with uncertainty. When asked if a return to the Boston Red Sox was at all a possibility, Lester said he would have loved to have finished out his career where it all began, but alluded to the fact that he was not part of their plans.

"Obviously, it's a team that I would have liked to have gone back to and finished it all out and kinda go out on that note," he said. "But, you know, same thing, they have a business to run. They have a team to put together and you have to be part of those plans. And I understood where I was at, as far as the free-agent level, coming off a year that wasn't great. Other guys were way above me and who they wanted and what they wanted to fill their roster with."

Of course, some Red Sox fans were holding on to hope for a potential reunion. Instead, he will join longtime teammate Kyle Schwarber, former Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez, and a handful of other familiar faces in Washington for at least one more year.