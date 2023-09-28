Closing out the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday night, Astros reliever Hector Neris struck out Mariners superstar Julio Rodríguez in what would eventually be an 8-3 Astros victory. For reasons unbeknownst to many -- OK, nearly everyone but Neris -- the pitcher started briskly walking toward Rodríguez while also peppering him with some choice words.

There wasn't any widely known beef before the two heading into this matchup, making the scene pretty bizarre. Neris wasn't just fired up -- celebrations in big moments aren't all too uncommon anymore -- he was moving quickly toward Rodríguez as if it were personal.

On Rodríguez's end, he didn't seem to know why it would be. He told a team spokesperson (via the Seattle Times) that he was "shocked" by what transpired. Rodríguez's teammate, Eugenio Suárez, was on deck and also seemed pretty surprised.

"From the beginning, I thought it was a joke, because before today they (had) a really good relationship," Suárez told reporters after the game. "And then he started talking bad words in Spanish. He started doing something that is not good for people who speak Spanish and understand. I was in the on-deck circle and I heard that. That pissed me off."

Rodríguez did not speak to the media after Wednesday's game.

Over in the other clubhouse, Neris said Rodríguez is his friend and then, "It's part of the game. It's part of the moment."

Prior to this matchup, Rodríguez was 2 for 4 with a home run against Neris.

Regardless, the Mariners and Astros are now done playing each other this regular season. The Mariners won the season series, nine games to four, but the Astros took two of three in this last series in Seattle and that might be enough to knock Seattle out of the playoffs.

Should the two teams make the playoffs, it's possible they'll face each other in the ALDS or ALCS. If that happens, there'll be plenty of fanfare around any possible Neris vs. Rodríguez matchups.