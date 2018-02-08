LOOK: Astros to wear gold for first two home games in honor of World Series title

In honor of the first World Series championship in franchise history, the Houston Astros are going to open the home part of their season wearing gold for the first two games in Minute Maid Park. OK, well, only their letters, numbers and the star on the hat will be gold, but that's still a pretty cool touch.

Here's a look:

We’ll be wearing these uniforms on April 2nd and 3rd to start the home slate on a champ-themed note. #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/GAGHcbTy48 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 7, 2018

I'll get a close-up look at the patch on the hat, too, for you Astros fans out there:

Beautiful.

The Astros open with a four-game series in Arlington against the Rangers before returning home for the first time since the incredible World Series Game 5 victory for a six-game homestand. The April 2 home opener against the Orioles will surely be loads of fun for Astros fans with player introductions, and the April 3 bout has the ring ceremony beforehand.