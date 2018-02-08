LOOK: Astros to wear gold for first two home games in honor of World Series title

Here's how the Astros will dress in their first two home games of the season

In honor of the first World Series championship in franchise history, the Houston Astros are going to open the home part of their season wearing gold for the first two games in Minute Maid Park. OK, well, only their letters, numbers and the star on the hat will be gold, but that's still a pretty cool touch. 

Here's a look: 

I'll get a close-up look at the patch on the hat, too, for you Astros fans out there: 

astros-hats.jpg
@Astros on Twitter

Beautiful. 

The Astros open with a four-game series in Arlington against the Rangers before returning home for the first time since the incredible World Series Game 5 victory for a six-game homestand. The April 2 home opener against the Orioles will surely be loads of fun for Astros fans with player introductions, and the April 3 bout has the ring ceremony beforehand. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories