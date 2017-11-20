LOOK: MLB unveils 2018 Spring Training hats for all 30 teams

Usually when an athlete is feeling lightheaded, that's looked at as a negative. That won't be the case when MLB players take the field for Spring Training in 2018.

That's because the league has unveiled the batting practice and Spring Training hats for next season, and they're made of "the lightest on-field fabric in Major League history." The New Era caps are called "PROLIGHT 59FIFTY" and will be made of featherweight polyester, making them about one-fourth lighter than their predecessor.

That's not the only big change in the hats, though. The new caps will replace embroidered logos (both the team's and league's) with beveled rubber.

You can get a look at all of the caps below, courtesy of SportsLogos.net:

Many of the hats will stick with similar designs as we've seen in the past, but there are a few new looks. The biggest winner, in my opinion, goes to the Colorado Rockies and these beauties.

Personally, I've always found the Rockies to be underachievers when it comes to their logo/uniforms, but this is maybe the best product they've ever worn. The new cap incorporates the state flag into the team's mountainscape logo and it works flawlessly. That should be their full-time logo.

Another winner with a new look is the Baltimore Orioles, who have moved away from the paneled look and gone with the full cartoon bird logo instead of just the bird's face. It's not a major change but it's an upgrade.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of reception the new, lighter hats get from players and fans this spring.