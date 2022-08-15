The New York Mets placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the injured list on Monday because of a strained groin. Guillorme is expected to miss at least three to four weeks, pushing his timetable close to the end of the regular season. (The Mets will play their final scheduled game on Oct. 5.)

Guillorme, who will celebrate his 28th birthday in September, had enjoyed a near-daily presence in the Mets lineup this month while Eduardo Escobar dealt with a strained oblique. Known foremost as a talented defender, Guillorme has hit .283 /.355/.357 (104 OPS+) in 86 games this season.

The Mets will replace Guillorme on the roster with infielder Deven Marrero, per MLB.com. The Mets decided not to promote top prospects Brett Baty or Mark Vientos to fill the roster void.

"There were conversations since early this morning. We took everything under consideration. I am not going to get into the two or three Zoom calls. ... We'll see where the next few days take us," manager Buck Showalter said, according to Mike Puma.

Baty entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports as the 14th-best prospect in the minors. He's hit .315/.410/.533 in 95 games split across Double- and Triple-A this season.

The Mets will begin a pivotal four-game set against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. The Mets entered the day with a 75-40 record on the season, earning them a 5 1/2-game lead over the Braves. Winning or sweeping the four-game set would go a long way in cementing the National League East as theirs to lose.