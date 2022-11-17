Aaron Judge's record 62nd home run ball will be heading to the auction block later this month. Marc Schwartz of CBS News confirmed that 35-year old Cory Youmans, who was the man that caught the ball on Oct. 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, has already turned down a $3 million offer for the ball.

Youmans plans to sell the ball with the Goldin Auctions house and will hit the auction block on Nov. 29.

"It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it," Youmans told ESPN's Jeff Passan. "As a fan, I'm curious to see what it's worth, who buys it and what they do with it."

According to Passan, Youmans did have contact with a Yankees security official on the night in which he caught the home run ball. However, those discussions didn't lead to Youmans offering the ball back to Judge, who broke the American League single-season home run record with his 62nd home run.

"It'd be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it," Judge said after hitting the record-breaking home run.

Currently, the most expensive baseball ever to be sold at an auction was Mark McGwire's 70th home run from the 1998 season, which sold for $3.05 million to comic book artist Todd McFarlane.

Judge hit the historic home run in the Yankees' 161st game of the regular season. On the third pitch of the first inning, Judge blasted a pitch from Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco into the left-field stands, where Youmans was able to catch it.