The Seattle Mariners are in the process of finalizing a deal that would land them All-Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, reports Jeff Passan. The return to the Reds as things stand is not yet known.

Castillo, 29, is 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA (160 ERA+), 1.07 WHIP and 90 strikeouts against 28 walks in 85 innings this season.

