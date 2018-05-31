Max Scherzer used the DH rule to his advantage to watch the Capitals play in the Stanley Cup Final between half innings
Scherzer threw a gem against the Orioles all the same
For pitchers, the DH rule is a wonderful thing. It allows them to sit in the dugout and mentally prepare themselves for the next inning. In Max Scherzer's case against the Orioles on Wednesday night, it served another purpose. The rule allowed Scherzer to take a break from batting a surprising .286 on the season and let him watch the Washington Capitals defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 to even the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1.
If you're a Nationals fan and you're concerned -- don't be. Scherzer threw eight innings against the Orioles, giving up two hits and no runs in a 2-0 win for the Nationals. He also had 12 strikeouts to just one walk, allowing one extra base hit. It was the type of start we've come to expect from the ace, who also happens to be an avid Capitals fan.
On the season, Scherzer continues to look untouchable. Unarguably one of the best pitchers in baseball right now, Scherzer is now 9-1 with a 1.92 ERA, not to mention a WHIP of just 0.854, a career-best for him. If Scherzer can keep this pace up, it will be hard to deny him a third straight Cy Young Award.
As for the Capitals, they're heading back to Washington with home ice advantage after taking one game from the Golden Knights in Vegas. The team is looking for its first Cup, and there's good reason for Scherzer to believe that this is their year.
