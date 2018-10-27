Mets GM search: Agent Brodie Van Wagenen will reportedly land job

The New York Mets have known they'd need a new general manager since Sandy Alderson stepped away from the position due to his health back in late June. Over the past week, the Mets had trimmed their list of candidates to two: player agent Brodie Van Wagenen and Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom. It appears Van Wagenen won out, as the two sides have reportedly agreed to terms for him to become their latest point guard:

Sources: Terms have been agreed to between Brodie Van Wagenen and #Mets. If contract language can be finalized a deal will be completed as early as today for him to be run baseball operations. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 27, 2018

Money was a big part of negotiation between #Mets and Van Wagenen because he has been a successful agent so going to cost considerably more than, say, Bloom. So reaching terms was seen as huge hurdle. Still have to finalize other items, get language right to reach done deal. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 27, 2018

One presumes part of the remaining hurdle is figuring out how Van Wagenen can make a quick, successful transition from agent to general manager. As it stands, Van Wagenen's agency (CAA) represents six Mets likely to be on next year's roster, per Baseball Reference: that includes pitchers Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, each of whom may be on the trading block.

Van Wagenen's hire is certain to be questioned for multiple reasons, beginning with whether or not he's qualified to serve as a GM. There's another aspect that may not be as obvious, but that was raised by union head Tony Clark on Friday: Players are concerned that Van Wagenen could use confidential information gained through his time as an agent against the players he used to represent. Here's what the New York Post reported:

"They understand the opportunities that exist for representatives to make the decisions that they are going to make," Clark said. "To the extent that possibility exists, I would be confident in suggesting that the understanding and appreciation for confidential information remains so."

Dave Stewart was the last instance of an agent becoming the GM of an MLB team, as he was hired by the Diamondbacks in 2014. The Mets are hoping Van Wagenen's reign proves to be a more successful one. Otherwise, they'll be back in the hunt for a general manager sooner than later.