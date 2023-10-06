The New York Mets intend to hire a general manager to replace Billy Eppler, who resigned on Thursday after Major League Baseball launched an investigation into the Mets' supposed use of "phantom" injured-list stints, according to SNY's Andy Martino. Martino adds that there is no timetable on the new hire, since Eppler's resignation came as a surprise. It's at least possible that new president of baseball operations David Stearns takes up the GM's responsibilities before hiring someone new next offseason.

Eppler, 48, became the Mets' GM in November 2021. The Mets won 101 games under his watch the following season, and even made it to the postseason before flaming out in the Wild Card Series. They did not fare as well in 2023, winning just 75 games and failing to qualify for the playoffs. Although Stearns' addition meant that Eppler would slide down on the baseball operations' chain of command, Eppler was nonetheless expected to remain with the Mets in the GM role.

"I wanted David [Stearns] to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down," Eppler said in a statement on Thursday. "I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization."

Prior to serving as the Mets' general manager, Eppler spent five seasons in the same role as a member of the Los Angeles Angels organization.

"Billy Eppler led this team through a 101-win season and postseason berth last year and he will be missed," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement Thursday. "We accepted Billy's resignation today as he decided it is in everyone's best interest to fully hand over the leadership of Baseball Operations to David Stearns. On behalf of the Mets organization, we wish him all the best."

The Mets officially introduced Stearns as their new head baseball executive just earlier this week. He had previously been part of the Milwaukee Brewers front office.