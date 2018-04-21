Mets move 'pissed off' Matt Harvey to bullpen following latest poor start

Following Matt Harvey's latest start -- a six-inning, eight-hit, six-run stinker versus the Atlanta Braves -- there were murmurs that he could be moved to the bullpen.

On Saturday, manager Mickey Callaway made it official:

Here's Mickey Callaway discussing Matt Harvey's move to the Mets' bullpen: pic.twitter.com/MlcgXqhBqD — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 21, 2018

Predictably, Harvey isn't too happy:

Matt Harvey, according to Mickey Callaway, is "pissed off" and "motivated." #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 21, 2018

“I’m a starting pitcher,” Mets reliever Matt Harvey said. https://t.co/5HYl8SZk1d — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) April 21, 2018

Callaway, as seen above, thinks Harvey can help the Mets out of the bullpen due to his strike-throwing ability. Callaway also believes the move can help Harvey, stating how he's seen pitchers work in relief then carry those gains to the rotation. Presumably that includes Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer, each of whom did just that under Callaway in Cleveland.

At the end of the clip, Callaway acknowledged that Harvey will probably make more starts for the Mets this season, citing how almost every team uses a ton of starting pitchers. That's probably not the encouraging reasoning Mets fans want to hear, but it's the truth.

Harvey, for his part, slides to the pen having tossed 21 innings this season. He's allowed 26 hits, 14 runs, and four home runs during that time. His 6.00 ERA was by far the highest in the rotation.

The Mets will welcome back free-agent signing Jason Vargas from the disabled list in the coming days to occupy Harvey's old spot. Vargas had missed time due to a broken hand.