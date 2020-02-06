Mets' ownership deal between Steve Cohen and the Wilpons appears unlikely, Rob Manfred says

In December, the New York Mets announced that minority owner Steve Cohen was in negotiations with Fred Wilpon to purchase a controlling interest of the franchise. The plan was for the Wilpons, the franchise's owners since 2002, to remain in place for five seasons before ceding full control to Cohen, the billionaire CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management.

Some two months later, it appears those plans will not see the light of day and Cohen will not take over control -- in five years or otherwise.

Tuesday night, the New York Post reported that Cohen is ending his talks with the Wilpons, and that he's "deeply unhappy with the Wilpons changing the terms of the deal at a very late stage." As the Post notes, this sounds similar to what happened the last time the Wilpons tried selling the team, back in 2011 to David Einhorn.

Thursday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred threw more cold water on the possibility that Cohen will take over the team. According to Erik Boland of Newsday, Manfred on Thursday at the MLB owners' meetings said, "My belief is there's not going to be a transaction."

The Mets initially raised concern on Tuesday, when they responded to murmurs about Cohen possibly backing out of the deal by saying, "The parties are subject to confidentiality obligations, including a mutual non-disclosure agreement, and therefore cannot comment," in a statement. Generally, it's not a good sign when a team feels the need to respond publicly about ongoing negotiations, or when the response is essentially a no-comment comment. Fair or otherwise, the Mets issuing a statement implied that there is something worth commenting on that deviates from normal operating procedures. That turned out to be the case.

This is the second major bit of bad news the Mets have received since the start of the new year. The Mets had to part ways with manager Carlos Beltran, whose hiring was almost universally praised, before he had overseen a game due to his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. The Mets have since hired Luis Rojas as their skipper.