Mets set to name Luis Rojas new manager to replace Carlos Beltran

The New York Mets are nearing an agreement with Luis Rojas to become the club's new manager, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The Mets had an unexpected opening after the team parted ways with Carlos Beltran in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal last week.

Rojas, 38, has managed in the minors throughout the Mets system and was originally set to be the Mets quality control coach on Beltran's bench. Rojas is reportedly expected to oversee the same coaching staff that was set under Beltran.

We listed Rojas as one of five candidates for the gig in Queens after Beltran's ousting. Here's what we wrote:

Rojas, whose father is former big-league skipper Felipe Alou, has managed in the minors throughout the Mets system. He's on the younger side for a big-league manager (he turned 38 last September), but that seems to be less of an issue these days than, say, a decade ago. Rojas, too, would represent the Mets taking the path of least resistance.

