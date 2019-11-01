MLB rumors: The Mets have narrowed down their manager search to two finalists

The Mets' search to replace fired manager Mickey Callaway is in the final stages. A source tells MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that the Mets settled on two finalists for the manager job: former major-leaguers Eduardo Perez and Carlos Beltran.

Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy and Nationals first base coach Tim Bogar had been on the shortlist for the job. However, Jon Heyman reports that Murphy is no longer in the running, and according to Joel Sherman the Mets have decided against bringing Bogar back for a third interview.

As for Perez, age 50, he spent parts of 13 seasons in the big leagues, albeit none with the Mets, and in recent years he's been working as an analyst for ESPN. Perez has experience managing in the World Baseball Classic and in winter leagues. Beltran, 42, was one of the best players of his era, and he spent seven of his 20 seasons with the Mets. Beltran has never managed before. He did, however, interview for the Yankees' managerial opening prior to the hiring of Aaron Boone. Beltran since late 2018 has worked as a special advisor to Yankees GM Brian Cashman.

The Mets moved on from Callaway after two seasons in which the former Indians pitching coach guided them to a 163-161 record and no playoff appearances. In 2018, the Mets under Callaway went 77-85 and finished in fourth place in the NL East. This past season, they finished with 86 wins and a third-place finish, but that wasn't enough to spare Callaway's job. The next manager will be the first hired by GM Brodie Van Wagenen, who took over control of the team prior to this past season.

Barring trades, the Mets in 2020 will return notable names like Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, Michael Conforto, Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil, and Robinson Cano. Less certain, however, is ownership's willingness to invest further in payroll. Whoever gets the job will be tasked with dealing with the uncertainties that come from working under the Wilpon family while also improving lines of communication over and above what Callaway was able to achieve. All of that, though, is secondary to getting the Mets back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.