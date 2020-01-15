Astros sign-stealing scandal: What to know about MLB's penalties against Houston

In November, Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic published an article detailing how the Houston Astros electronically stole signs during the 2017 season. Current Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers, who spent parts of three seasons with the Astros, went on the record to say his former team had a tech-fueled sign-stealing scheme in 2017. Shortly after the article came out, MLB launched an investigation. Commissioner Rob Manfred released his findings on Jan. 13, and the league punished the Astros for electronically stealing signs during their World Series title run in 2017 and in part of the 2018 season.

Houston was fined $5 million and lost first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. Manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were handed one-year suspensions from the league before they were both fired by the Astros.

Below are more things to know about the Astros sign-stealing scandal and MLB's sanctions against the team.

What did the Astros do?

As noted in the introduction, the Astros used a camera positioned in center field to steal signs during games. Team personnel would watch the feed in a hallway between the clubhouse and dugout, and would relay what was coming by hitting a garbage can. You can watch it play out for yourself here.

Why was this a big deal?

Because it's against the rules -- and not just in the "unwritten" sense, like old-school sign-stealing. Baseball took explicit steps to ban this kind of behavior heading into the 2019 season, limiting the amount of live-feed access available to teams, and not permitting in-house cameras between the foul poles.

What were Houston's penalties?

There were five major penalties for the Astros from Manfred. Here they are:

· Manager A.J. Hinch suspended for one year. Hinch was then fired by the Astros.

· GM Jeff Luhnow suspended for one year. Luhnow was then fired by the Astros.

· Former assistant GM Brandon Taubman suspended one year.

· Astros forfeit their first- and second- round draft picks the next two years.

· Astros fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under MLB's constitution.

What happens to the players involved?

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred decided that he would not serve out any discipline to the players involved in the Astros sign-stealing scheme, and instead, he penalized the Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch. After the Red Sox were found guilty of using Apple Watches to sign signs in 2017, Manfred released a memo that warned teams that the general manager and manager would be held responsible for any such sign-stealing allegations, and he has since stuck to that.

Luhnow and Hinch each received a one-year suspension from the league, and following the announcement of their punishment, Astros owner Jim Crane dismissed the pair from the organization.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was the only non-player mentioned by name in the report's summary, still awaits his punishment from the league as Boston is currently under investigation for a sign-stealing scheme of their own from the 2018 championship season. A day after Luhnow and Hinch's firings, the Red Sox announced that they were parting ways with Cora.

Don't other teams do this?

It stands to reason that every team tries stealing signs. That's part of the game. The issue is how signs are being stolen -- and that the Astros took things too far in their pursuit of an advantage.

Even so, it should be noted the Astros are not the only team to cross the line. The Red Sox have since been wrapped up in a different sign-stealing scandal, this one involving the use of their replay review room during their 2018 World Series title campaign.

There have undoubtedly been other instances over the years where teams have stolen signs using technology that either went undetected or unreported. The Astros may be the latest team busted, but they won't be the last.