Mets owners reportedly in talks to sell 80 percent of team; Wilpons to remain in roles for five years
Billionaire Steve Cohen is increasing his investment in the Mets
On Wednesday, the New York Mets announced that minority owner Steve Cohen is negotiating with Fred Wilpon's holding company, Sterling Partners, to acquire a larger stake of the club. As part of the agreement, both Fred Wilpon and his son, Jeff Wilpon, will remain in their respective roles with the organization for the next five years.
"The Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen are negotiating an agreement in which Steve Cohen would increase his investment in the New York Mets," the club said in a statement. "As part of the agreement, Fred Wilpon will remain in the role of the Control Person and CEO for five years and Jeff Wilpon will remain in his role of Chief Operating Officer for the five-year period as well."
"Steve Cohen will continue as CEO and President of Point72 Assest Management and his stake in the Mets will continue to be managed by his family office, Cohen Private Ventures."
According to Bloomberg, current Mets ownership is in talks to sell up to 80 percent of the club to Cohen, a billionaire. If the transaction were to go through, it would value the Mets at $2.6 billion, Bloomberg reports. In 2012, Cohen spent $20 million to buy a four percent stake in the Mets. Sterling Partners currently owns about 68 percent of the team.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Angels acquire Bundy from O's
A package of pitching prospects will go back to Baltimore as part of the deal
-
Rumors: ChiSox gave Wheeler bigger offer
Here are the latest rumors on the MLB hot stove
-
Angels to stay in Anaheim through 2050
The team purchased Angel Stadium and the surrounding property for $325 million
-
2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
-
Phillies ink Wheeler to 5-year deal
The Phillies added a much-needed quality arm to their rotation
-
Yankees outfielder trolls Astros
The exiled Yankees outfielder poked some fun at the Astros
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night