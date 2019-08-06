Mets' Robinson Cano has a torn hamstring and it's uncertain if he will play again in 2019
Cano, like the Mets, was heating up in the second half
The Mets are red hot right now, but they got some bad news. Second baseman Robinson Cano left Sunday's win over the Pirates after three at-bats due to a hamstring injury. MRI results on Monday revealed it's a torn left hamstring for the eight-time All-Star.
That's a rough blow. Cano is hitting .252/.295/.415 with 23 doubles, 10 homers and 32 RBI this season, but he was heating up in the second half. Since the All-Star break, Cano was hitting .289/.318/.578 and in August he was 9 for 15 (.600) with four doubles and a homer while all four games he had at least two hits.
As noted, the Mets have no timetable on Cano's return, but I gotta believe there's a chance his season is over. Hamstring pulls generally take 4-6 weeks and this is a tear.
Without Cano, the Mets can use All-Star Jeff McNeil at second base and Todd Frazier at third base. Jed Lowrie has been hurt all season and still doesn't have a timetable for a return, but he could factor into things down the stretch.
After winning the first game of a doubleheader Monday, the Mets pulled to .500 at 56-56. The victory was the 16th in their last 21 games.
