The New York Mets announced Monday that they have signed Vladimir Miguel Guerrero as part of their international signing class, bringing him to New York after agreeing to a $117,000 signing bonus, according to MLB.com. Guerrero joins a loaded Mets international signing class that also includes top prospects Yovanny Rodriguez, Yensi Rivas and Edward Lantigua.

The second-generation Guerrero follows in the footsteps of both his father, Baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., and his half-brother and Toronto Blue Jays star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Compared to his father and brother, however, the 17-year-old Guerrero hits from his left side.

Guerrero becomes the latest Mets prospect to have an older brother in the Major Leagues, joining Luisangel Acuna -- the younger brother of Ronald Acuna Jr. -- who was acquired as part of the team's trade of Max Scherzer last July. He is also the latest member of the Guerrero family to join an MLB team as an international prospect, joining brother Pablo Guerrero of the Texas Rangers.

The signing of Guerrero was part of a major coup of international signings for the Mets, who acquired three of the top 50 players in the MLB pipeline -- including Rodriguez, the No. 6-ranked overall prospect.