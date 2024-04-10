Mets starter Kodai Senga dealt with arm fatigue and a shoulder injury in spring training, causing him to be placed on the injured list to start the season. On Wednesday, the Mets transferred him from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL. This means the earliest he can return is May 27.

This wasn't necessarily a bad setback, as the Mets all along said Senga would need at least a six-week build up once he returned to throwing. That theoretically could have seen him back in the majors in the middle of the May, but this provides a more specific timeline. Plus, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Tuesday that Senga has yet to throw off a mound (via The Athletic's Will Sammon).

Senga, 31, was 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA (142 ERA+), 1.22 WHIP and 202 strikeouts against 77 walks in 166 1/3 innings last season. It was his first year in the majors after an 11-year career in Japan's NPB. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting to Corbin Carroll and seventh in NL Cy Young voting. He was slated to be the Mets' Opening Day starter before the arm issues arose.

The Mets have started the 2024 season 4-7, though even with Senga out, the rotation hasn't been the problem. Heading into Wednesday, Mets starting pitchers have posted a 3.33 ERA, good for a ninth-place tie in the majors. New additions Sean Manaea and Luis Severino have held their own and Opening Day starter José Quintana brings a 2.61 ERA into Atlanta Wednesday evening.