Wednesday afternoon features an intriguing MLB showcase at Minute Maid Park. The Houston Astros host the New York Mets in a battle between division leaders. The matchup serves as the finale of a quick, two-game set between inter-league foes. Houston won the first matchup, improving to 42-25, with New York falling to 45-25 this season.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET in Houston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Mets vs. Astros odds. Before you make any Astros vs. Mets picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Mets vs. Astros money line: Astros -140, Mets +120

Mets vs. Astros over-under: 8 runs

Mets vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5 (+145)

NYM: The Mets are 20-9 in day games

HOU: The Astros are 17-8 in day games

Why you should back the Mets

The Mets are enjoying considerable success in 2022. New York entered the series against Houston with NL-leading marks in runs scored, hits, triples, batting average, and on-base percentage this season. The Mets are also strongly above-average in avoiding strikeouts on offense, and New York's lineup has been highly productive.

On the run prevention side, the Mets will deploy Carlos Carrasco as the starting pitcher on Wednesday, and the veteran right-hander has a 3.74 ERA since May 1 and an ERA below 4.00 for the full season. Carrasco is averaging a strikeout per inning, issuing only 1.9 walks per nine innings, and allowing only 0.7 home runs per nine innings this season. Carrasco is backed by an above-average bullpen from a statistical perspective, and he has a 3.69 career ERA in starts against the Astros.

Why you should back the Astros

The Astros are loaded with talent at every level. Houston has one of the best hitters in the game in Yordan Alvarez in the middle of the lineup, and he owns an OPS over 1.000 for the season. Alvarez, combined with a deep and balanced group, leads the Astros to top-five marks in home runs, slugging percentage, walks, strikeout avoidance, and OPS for the season. In addition, Houston is slugging more than .400 as a team in 2022, and run prevention projects well for the Astros on Wednesday.

The Astros entered the series with the Mets with the best bullpen ERA in the league, and Houston's relief corps is striking out more than a batter per inning. Before they arrive in the game, Houston starter Luis Garcia provides a high baseline with a career 3.43 ERA and a 3.41 ERA for the 2022 season. Garcia has been even better lately, posting a 3.05 ERA over the last eight weeks, and he owns a 1.03 WHIP in 2022.

