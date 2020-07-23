Watch Now: Mets Dealt Major Blow Before Season Starts ( 1:45 )

The Atlanta Braves ruled the National League East from 1995 to 2005, winning the division title each of those 11 seasons, and now are looking to produce another dynasty. Atlanta begins its quest for a third straight NL East crown when it visits the division-rival New York Mets on Friday for the 2020 MLB season opener for both teams.

First pitch at Citi Field is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The Braves, who made only three World Series appearances during their 11-year run -- winning once -- and lost in the NL Division Series each of the last two campaigns, went 11-8 against the Mets in 2019. New York is the -140 favorite on the money line in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds, while the over-under for total runs scored is seven.

Mets vs. Braves money line: Atlanta +122, New York -140

Mets vs. Braves run line: New York -1.5

Met vs. Braves over-under: 7 runs

NYM: 2B Robinson Cano recorded a career-low 39 RBIs in 107 games last year

ATL: 1B Freddie Freeman is coming off the second 100-RBI season of his career

Why you should back the Braves

Mike Soroka is coming off a rookie season in which he posted a 13-4 record and 2.68 ERA, which was the third-best mark in the NL. The 22-year-old Canadian will be the youngest Opening Day starter in Braves modern-era history and the youngest in the majors since Miami's Jose Fernandez (21) in 2014. Soroka was especially sharp in 2019 on the road, where he put up a 1.55 ERA in 16 starts.

Freeman appears ready to play on Friday after contracting COVID-19 and missing most of Atlanta's summer camp. The first baseman recorded career highs of 38 home runs and 121 RBIs last year. Ronald Acuna Jr. avoided a sophomore slump in 2019, registering 41 homers and 101 RBIs, while Marcell Ozuna joins the team after amassing at least 23 blasts and 76 RBIs each of his last four campaigns -- the last two with St. Louis.

Why you should back the Mets

Jacob deGrom will take the mound Friday after giving New York a minor scare by leaving an intrasquad game last week with a minor back issue. The 32-year-old right-hander went 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 32 outings last year en route to his second straight NL Cy Young Award and also led the senior circuit with 255 strikeouts. DeGrom was second in the NL last year in ERA to Hyun-Jin Ryu (2.32) after recording a league-leading 1.70 mark in 2018 and has a 1.97 ERA in 21 career starts against the Braves.

Pete Alonso exceeded expectations in 2019, hitting 53 homers and driving in 120 runs to garner 29 of the 30 first-place votes for NL Rookie of the Year. The 25-year-old first baseman set both the franchise single-season record and major-league rookie mark for homers, breaking the latter that was set in 2017 by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (52). The Mets may receive strong production from Yoenis Cespedes, who is in the final year of his contract after appearing in only 119 games over the last three seasons - none in 2019 - due to various injuries.

