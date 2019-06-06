Mets vs. Giants odds, line: MLB picks, June 6 predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants play the rubber game of their three-game series in a Thursday matinee at Citi Field. The Giants won the opener, 9-3, on Tuesday before Jason Vargas and the Mets shut out San Francisco, 7-0, on Wednesday. New York's win simultaneously ended a three-game losing streak for the Mets and a three-game winning streak for the Giants. On Thursday, New York's Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.68 ERA) takes the mound looking to win his third straight start. He's set to face Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.09), a rookie making his fifth career start. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Mets are -189 sportsbook favorites (risk $189 to return $100), with the Giants fetching +179 (risk $100 to return $179) in the latest Mets vs. Giants odds. Before making your Mets vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model has factored in that Wheeler has been solid for New York recently. The 30-year-old righty has pitched at least 7.0 innings in seven of his last nine starts. Only three times did he allow more than three earned runs in those games. Over that time, he has a 3.96 ERA and has 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

In addition, the model also has considered that Pete Alonso is having a historic rookie season. The 24-year-old first baseman leads the club in home runs (20), RBI (45) and slugging percentage (.612) while ranking second in OPS (.955). In his last nine games, he's hitting .343 with an OPS of 1.153.

But just because New York seems to have the edge on paper doesn't guarantee it is is the best value on the Mets vs. Giants money line.

San Francisco has arguably the best bench threat in the majors in Pablo Sandoval. The Kung Fu Panda leads the majors with 11 pinch hits, including seven that have gone for extra bases. He is enjoying a resurgent season with the Giants, hitting .286 with an OPS of .889 (both team highs) in 55 games. His seven home runs rank second on the team, and his .571 slugging percentage is on pace to be the best of his career.

In addition, Anderson is coming off his best performance yet. The highly-regarded rookie gave up just two runs on five hits in 7.0 innings at Baltimore in an 8-2 win on Saturday. It was his first major league win.

