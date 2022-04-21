The San Francisco Giants (8-4) and the New York Mets (9-4) wrap up their four-game series on Thursday afternoon. New York had its three-game win streak halted, falling 5-2 to the Giants on Wednesday evening. On the flip side, San Francisco picked up a much-needed win to snap a two-game skid. Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 4.32 ERA) is on the hill for San Francisco, while Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.84 ERA) is making the start for New York.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -135 money-line favorite (risk 135 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +115 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Mets vs. Giants money line: New York -135, San Francisco +115

Mets vs. Giants run-line: New York -1.5 (+155)

Mets vs. Giants over-under: 7.5 runs

SF: Giants are 4-1 in their last five after allowing two runs or fewer in their previous game

NYM: Mets are 5-1 in their last six games as favorites

Why you should back the Mets

Francisco Lindor has outstanding athleticism and range at the shortstop position. He can throw the ball accurately across the diamond with great strength. The four-time All-Star is a switch-hitter with some nice pop in his swing. He also has the speed to be a threat to steal bases. Lindor's batting average is .310 with three home runs and 13 hits.

In the first matchup of the doubleheader on April 19, Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, including a walk-off single in the 10th inning. Carrasco has the ability to dominate on the mound once he gets into a groove and strikeouts are a big part of his game. He is 0-0 with an 0.84 ERA and 13 strikeouts through two starts.

Why you should back the Giants

Left fielder Joc Pederson is off to a hot start. The two-time World Series champion has the power to drive the baseball all over the field. Pederson has a batting average of .333 with three home runs and four runs batted in. On April 17, he went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a steal.

First baseman Brandon Belt has a great approach to the plate with patience and plenty of home run-run power. His left-handed stroke is sweet and plays solid defense. The 2016 All-Star has a batting average of .282 with four homers and eight RBIs. In his last outing, Belt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

How to make Giants vs. Mets picks

