The New York Mets (14-7) travel to match up against the San Francisco Giants (6-13) on Saturday afternoon. The Mets have secured wins in the first two games of the series, including a 7-0 victory over San Francisco on Friday. David Peterson (1-2, 6.10 ERA) will start for the Mets. On the opposite side, Logan Webb (0-4, 4.94 ERA) is on the mound for the Giants.

The first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is listed at -135 in the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Giants vs. Mets picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Mets vs. Giants and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Giants vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Giants money line: San Francisco -135, New York +115

Mets vs. Giants run line: Giants -1.5 (+150)

Mets vs. Giants over/under: 8.5 runs

NYM: Mets are 8-1 in their last nine overall

SF: Giants are 8-2 in their last 10 during Game 3 of a series

Mets vs. Giants picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso continues to be a big-time slugger. Alonso has exceptional bat speed and power to spray the ball anywhere in the yard. The two-time All-Star is leading the MLB in home runs (10) and is tied for first in RBI (23). Additionally, he's sixth in the majors in OPS (1.047). In his last outing, he went 2-of-5 with a home run and four runs driven in.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is a smooth athlete with great hitting skills. Nimmo has good plate coverage and a knack for consistently making contact. The 30-year-old also plays sound defense. Nimmo ranks third in the league in batting average (.375) with one home run and 11 RBI. On April 19 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he went a perfect 5 of 5 with a two-run homer. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Giants

Second baseman Thairo Estrada provides this club with a lights-out defender who owns an outstanding glove. Estrada has displayed great bat control and awareness at the plate. The 27-year-old is leading the team in batting average (.319) with three dingers and six RBI. He has supplied a hit in four straight games.

Third baseman J.D. Davis owns a big-time bat in the lineup for the Giants. Davis can hit for both power and contact with consistency. The 29-year-old leads the team in RBI (13) with four home runs and a batting average of .306. On April 18, he went 3-of-4 with a double. He's recorded a hit in three of his last four outings. See which team to pick here.

How to make Giants vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 9.2 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Giants? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a 20-14 roll, and find out.