NL East rivals clash on Friday night when the New York Mets (61-37) and the Miami Marlins (47-52) square off. The Mets head into this contest on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Miami just split its previous four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.81 ERA) is on the mound for Miami. Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.72 ERA) will be starting for New York.

Mets vs. Marlins money line: New York -120, Miami +100

Mets vs. Marlins run line: New York -1.5 (+150)

Mets vs. Marlins over-under: 6.5 runs

NYM: Mets are 5-1 in their last six games following a win

MIA: Under is 5-1 in Marlins' last six games following a win

Why you should back the Mets

Right fielder Starling Marte has been playing outstanding baseball. Marte owns a compact swing that sprays all across the field. The two-time All-Star possesses great athleticism with some nice pop. During the month of July, Marte is batting .382 with three home runs and seven RBIs. He's logged two-plus hits in three straight games.

First baseman Pete Alonso is having an MVP-caliber year thus far for New York. Alonso has an explosive bat with light-tower power. The two-time All-Star has been able to consistently produce runs. Alonso is fifth in the league in home runs (26) and first in RBIs (84). He smashed a solo homer in his last outing.

Why you should back the Marlins

Alcantara is good enough to keep Miami in any game. First baseman Jesus Aguilar, meanwhile, is a smooth offensive option for the Marlins. Aguilar makes solid contact and excels in run production. The 32-year-old has displayed his patience at the dish with his sure hands. Aguilar's batting average is .251 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. On July 28, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and four total runs were driven in.

Infielder Miguel Rojas is a great defender with soft hands and solid range. Rojas owns the arm strength to deliver darts across the diamond with good velocity. Additionally, the 33-year-old has sound pitch recognition skills with a line-drive swing. Rojas is hitting .242 with six dingers and 24 RBIs.

