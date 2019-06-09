Mike Moustakas' surge boosting Brewers, Pete Alonso making Mets' history and everything else we learned this week in MLB

We'll be taking a look at the most interesting takeaways every week this MLB season so check back every Sunday for our recap. Now, here's what we learned from Week 11 in MLB:

Moustakas' power surge providing boost to Brewers lineup



As the Milwaukee Brewers continue to battle the Chicago Cubs for sole possession of first place in the National League Central, they're getting an offensive boost from veteran Mike Moustakas. We know that Christian Yelich keeps crushing home runs, but Moustakas is right there behind him.

Entering Sunday, Moustakas has four homers his last four games. Since May 22, he's had eight home runs in 57 at-bats. His power surge over this past week has not only propelled himself among the home run leaders in the league, but it's also helping his team stay in contention. He is slashing .275/.339/.585 with a .924 OPS and 135 OPS+ in 229 at-bats this season. His 19 home runs were tied for fourth in the national league, behind only Yelich, Peter Alonso and Cody Bellinger.

On top of the power surge, Moustakas has been solid for the Brewers as far as switching back and forth between positions -- third base back to second base -- while Travis Shaw went on the injured list and after Shaw returned. While Shaw and Jesus Aguilar are still fighting through slumps, Moustakas performance at the plate has helped the Brewers stay in the top half of their division, and hold a plus-nine run differential.

Alonso on pace for Mets' best rookie season



New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is on his way to the best rookie season in franchise history. Entering Sunday, Alonso has 21 home runs. Alonso, 24, leads the Mets in homers, RBI (46), runs (37) and OPS (.945) while ranking third in batting average (.261). Alonso is also just the second Mets rookie ever with 20+ homers in a season since Daryl Strawberry in 1983. On Saturday during the Mets 64th game, Alonso hit his 12th home run in the seventh inning or later -- a remarkable feat for the 24-year-old.

Here are more records Alonso is well on his way to either tying or breaking:

Most home runs by Mets rookie:

Darryl Strawberry (1983) - 26 in 122 games



Pete Alonso (2019) - 21 in 63 games



Ike Davis (2010) - 19 in 147 games



Ron Swoboda (1965) - 19 in 135 games



Most home runs by a Mets player through first 60 games:

Dave Kingman (1976) - 22



Pete Alonso (2019) - 21



Dave Kingman (1981) - 18



Carlos Delgado (2006) - 18



Since May 4, Alonso has gone no more than four games without hitting a home run. Alonso's power has made him a force to be reckoned with at the plate, and the rookie is not only emerging as an All-Star candidate but as a franchise player for the Mets.

Corey Seager is finally getting back to All-Star form

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is making his case for National League Comeback Player of the Year after after missing the final five months of 2018 because of both hip and Tommy John surgery. Seager started out slow this season and now he's rounding into All-Star form.

In the last week of game action, Seager is slashing .462/.481/.808 with six doubles, one home run and nine RBI. Seager, 25, has overcome early season struggles and found his timing and rhythm at the plate. Seager and the first-place Dodgers have the best record in baseball, as of Sunday, at 44-21 (.677) and they've gone 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Prior to the injuries, Seager was an elite shortstop on both sides of the ball. He led all shortstops in WAR in both 2016 (6.9) and 2017 (5.9). Seager was an All-Star in both seasons, and finished third in the NL MVP voting in 2016, the same season where he won NL Rookie of the Year. His resurgence is a great sign for the Dodgers.