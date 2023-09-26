This has been another lost season for the Los Angeles Angels. They have already been eliminated from postseason contention and, at 70-86, they have a chance to lose 90 games for only the second time this century. Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win AL MVP, though he had season-ending elbow surgery last week and seems likely to leave as a free agent this offseason.

Mike Trout, the Angels' other generational talent, suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist taking a swing on July 3, and the injury essentially ended his season. He returned on Aug. 22, played one game, and went right back on the injured list. Over the weekend the Angels made official what was already obvious: Trout will not play again this season.

Earlier this month it was reported the Angels would be -- really for the first time ever -- open to trading Trout in the event he wants out. The Angels are short on talent, both at the MLB and minor league levels, and appear headed for a down period or full blown rebuild. At 32, Trout may not want to be part of that. Here's what the three-time MVP said about his future Monday (via The Athletic):

"I go through this every year. These are private conversations I have with (owner Arte Moreno and team president John Carpino). I'm doing the same thing I've done the last 13 years. Going into the offseason, clearing my mind, going into spring wearing an Angels uniform."

"Going into spring wearing an Angels uniform" seems pretty unambiguous, though Trout still has an entire offseason to mull things over and see the direction the Angels take. I'm not saying he's lying or being misleading. I'm just saying people have a right to change their minds, and how Trout feels today may not be how Trout feels on, say, Dec. 1.

Trout has a full no-trade clause and he has seven years and nearly $250 million remaining on his contract. He is in complete control of the situation and only a few teams can afford to take on his contract. Trout would make every single team better, but only a few can realistically make a trade of this magnitude work.

Prior to the injury this season Trout hit .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs in 82 games. That's a down year for Trout and a career year for most players. Various injuries have limited him to 237 of 486 possible regular season games the last three years, or 49%.