MLB 2018 World Series Game 2 lineups: Dodgers stick with same order, Red Sox switch catchers

BOSTON -- On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox will try to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in the World Series. They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 on Tuesday and will try to win another one Wednesday. Here's how you can watch Game 2.

A few hours prior to first pitch both World Series clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 2. Here's the batting order the visiting Dodgers will use:

Same exact lineup as Game 1 for the Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts. With another left-handed pitcher on the mound, he's sticking with his all-righty lineup. Lefty swingers Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, and Joc Pederson will undoubtedly come off the bench at some point in the mid-to-late innings.

Now here is the lineup the home run Red Sox will run out there:

Same lineup as Game 1, only with Vazquez replacing Sandy Leon behind the plate. There's another lefty on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 2, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora saw no reasons to mess with a lineup that scored eight runs in Game 1. I don't blame him.

Stream every 2018 World Series game on fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at the Fall Classic schedule, click here.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.