Don Mattingly of the Miami Marlins has been voted National League Manager of the Year for 2020. In his fifth season at the helm in Miami, Mattingly, 59, guided the upstart Marlins to a 31-29 record across the abbreviated 60-game regular season schedule and a second-place finish in the NL East.

That was good enough for a spot in the expanded postseason. Once there, the Marlins upset the Cubs in the Wild Card Round before falling to the Braves in the NLDS.

2020 marked the Marlins' first winning season since 2009 and first playoff berth since 2003. What makes those accomplishments all the more striking is that the Marlins were coming off a dismal 57-105 season in 2019. In terms of year-over-year winning percentage, Mattingly and the Marlins in 2020 pulled off one of the biggest improvements in MLB history.

Further complicating Mattingly's job was the COVID-19 outbreak that afflicted the Marlins early in the season. Eighteen Miami players would eventually test positive. As well, 18 Marlins players made their big-league debuts in 2020, and in all the front office made 174 roster moves.

For Mattingly, this marks the first time he's won the award in his 10-year managerial career. He came the closest in 2013, when he finished second in the balloting as manager of the Dodgers. David Ross of the Cubs and Jayce Tingler of the Padres were the other finalists for the NL Manager of the Year award this season.

In all, nine of 15 National League managers this season received first-, second-, and/or third-place votes for Manager of the Year this season. Mattingly took 20 of 30 first-place votes. Tingler finished second, and Ross placed third.

Mattingly becomes the third Marlins manager to win the award, as he joins Joe Girardi in 2006 and Jack McKeon in 2003.