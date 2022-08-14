This season, the Arizona Diamondbacks have averaged 4.3 runs per game, which is just outside the bottom 10 teams in the majors, but they have produced the fourth-fewest hits per game this season (7.51). Recently, the Diamondbacks have scored at least six runs in three of their last five games, but should you consider any of their hitters for your MLB DFS lineups on Sunday? After blanking Colorado 6-0 on Saturday, Arizona returns to action against the Rockies this afternoon and starting pitcher Ryan Feltner, who gave up five runs in his last start on August 8.

Feltner has yet to face the Diamondbacks in his brief career, but should be wary of Arizona leadoff man Josh Rojas, who has been particularly hot over his last 10 games. During that stretch, he has 12 hits and six RBI, three of which came in Saturday's win. Another player to target in Arizona's lineup is third baseman/designated hitter Emmanuel Rivera, who has a .391 batting average and 1.505 OPS since being traded from Kansas City ahead of the deadline. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, August 14, 2022

For Sunday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who is listed at $5,500 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Turner had a quiet day against the Royals in his last start on Saturday, going 1-for-3 at the plate, but he still scored a run in Los Angeles' 13-3 win. Meanwhile, he is on an eight-game hitting streak, in which he has 12 total hits, three doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

On Sunday, the Dodgers wrap up their series against the Royals, who are set to start pitcher Brady Singer. Against right-handed starting pitchers this season, Turner is batting .319 with an .851 OPS, and he has been a better hitter on the road than at home. His batting, on-base, and slugging percentages are all 12-to-18 points higher than at Dodger Stadium. Turner leads the majors in hits this season (141), and opposing hitters have an above-average barrel rate of 10 percent against Singer this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Turner with first baseman Freddie Freeman ($5,500 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Freeman scored two runs after walking twice in Saturday's win against Kansas City. In his four previous games, Freeman had six total hits with a double and three RBI to help the Dodgers to a 4-0 record in games against San Diego, Minnesota and Kansas City.

Like Turner, Freeman has been a better hitter in away games, but the contrast is even more dramatic with Freeman. This season, he has offensive splits of .342/.418/.561, with eight more RBI and nearly twice as many doubles on the road. Freeman has 15 home runs, but he has been particularly sharp with runners in scoring position, where he is hitting .370 with a 1.049 OPS.

