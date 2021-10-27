Braves outfielder Jorge Soler missed most of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but his return in the World Series couldn't have come at a better time for Atlanta or MLB DFS players. Soler was placed on the team's COVID-19 list on October 12, and was reactivated in time for the final two games of the NLCS. He hit a double in Game 6, and made an immediate impact in Atlanta's Game 1 World Series win, when he blasted a first inning home run.

Soler had the seventh-highest price tag among all hitters on DraftKings and 10th-highest on FanDuel, but returned the most Fantasy points by an offensive player on both. Soler only had two other hits in the 2021 postseason prior to popping off against the Astros, but is he likely to repeat that success in Game 2? Before locking in your MLB DFS lineups for Game 2 of Braves vs. Astros, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

In Game 1 of the World Series, McClure listed Braves outfielder Adam Duvall as one of his core lineup picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Duvall hit a two-run homer in the third inning in Atlanta's 6-2 win. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Game 2 of the 2021 World Series

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who is listed at $7,000 on FanDuel and $12,300 on DraftKings. The matchup of Bregman and Atlanta starting pitcher Max Fried features two players facing each other for the first time. However, Bregman has been a solid hitter against left-handed pitching throughout his career.

Over six seasons, Bregman is a .319 hitter against lefties, with 40 home runs and 119 RBI. In two of Fried's three postseason starts, he's pitched six innings, and in 2021, Bregman has respectable batting splits in his first (.267/.378/.333) and third (.295/.328/.410) times facing starting pitchers. Bregman went 0-for-4 from the plate in Game 1, but the last time that happened during this postseason was in Game 3 of the ALCS against Boston, and he responded with a home run and scored another in Game 4.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Bregman with Astros shortstop Carlos Correa ($8,000 on FanDuel and $12,900 on DraftKings). Correa had a quiet night in Game 1, but was able to score Houston's final run of the game on an eighth inning fielder's choice.

The 27-year-old infielder bottomed-out on Wednesday after a third consecutive game without a hit, but he's still been productive for MLB DFS owners. In fact, Correa has scored a run in five of his last seven games. Plus, Fried has been relatively vulnerable against hitters that bat in the fifth spot in the lineup, where Correa is typically slotted. Batters had splits of .271/.325/.414 against Fried in 2021, the third-best averages from opposing batters this season.

