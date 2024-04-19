There were only four games completed on Thursday, but Friday's MLB DFS player pool is loaded with all 30 teams in action. The Dodgers and Braves have been heavy favorites throughout the season, and they are in that role again in their respective games on Friday. Los Angeles has lost five of its last seven games, though, including a shutout loss to Washington on Wednesday. Star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was the only player who delivered in DFS contests for the Dodgers in that game, as he went 3 of 4 at the plate.

Ohtani is batting .360 with four home runs and 10 RBI through his first 21 games with Los Angeles. Should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Friday night? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Acuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, returning 17 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Rutschman is coming off a hitless game against Minnesota on Wednesday, but he had seven hits in his previous five games. He is batting .275 with one home run, six walks and seven RBI to open his second full MLB season.

The 26-year-old hit .277 with 20 homers and 80 RBI last season, making up for his lack of stolen bases with a consistent batting average and adequate power. Rutschman has a favorable matchup against Royals starting pitcher Alec Marsh, who has a 4.32 ERA through his first three starts. Marsh posted a 5.69 ERA across 17 appearances during his first big-league action last year.

McClure is also rostering Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Crawford got off to a terrible start this season when he went 2 of 24 in his first 26 at-bats. He has hit safely in nine of his 12 games since then, including his first multi-hit performance of the campaign on Tuesday against Cincinnati.

Crawford has managed to reach safely in eight consecutive games, and he had his first day off of the season on Wednesday. He will be looking to build on his multi-hit outing from earlier in the week when he faces Rockies starter Dakota Hudson, who has a 4.15 ERA across three losses. Hudson has not posted a sub-4.45 ERA in a full season since 2019, so McClure is happy to fade him with Crawford on Friday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

