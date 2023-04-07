Two of the winningest active pitchers in the league square off Friday evening when Clayton Kershaw and Madison Bumgarner meet in Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kershaw ranks fourth with 198 career wins, while Bumgarner is eighth at 134. Kershaw is the more expensive option of the two on the MLB DFS price list on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he joins other high-end daily Fantasy baseball picks like Brandon Woodruff and Jack Flaherty at starting pitcher.

Top position players in Friday's MLB DFS player pool include Ronald Acuna Jr., CJ Cron, Shohei Ohtani and Matt Olson. Where should you splurge for your MLB DFS picks, and who are the value plays that can give your MLB DFS lineups an edge? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Bryant went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI, returning 10 points on DraftKings and 12.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, April 7. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts at $3,900 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings. This is a buy-low opportunity with Betts priced below many other top options in Friday's MLB DFS player pool. Betts went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in the series opener on Thursday.

But he had at least one hit in his five previous games and he has a career 1.122 OPS against Bumgarner. He's seen him 18 times and also has a pair of career home runs off him, making Betts a solid choice for Friday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes building around Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas ($3,400 on FanDuel, $3,100 on DraftKings). The 27-year old out of Knoxville, Tenn., is hitting .333 with an OPS of .807 this season.

He has three multi-hit games in April already and he got on base twice in the series opener against Colorado on Thursday. He gets another matchup against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field against Jose Urena, who was rocked for four earned runs in 2.1 innings in his season debut.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 7, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.