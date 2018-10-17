MLB fines Dodgers' Manny Machado for kicking Jesus Aguilar at first base, per report

Major League Baseball has fined Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado an undisclosed amount for the way he ran into first baseman Jesus Aguilar during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

MLB has fined Manny Machado an undisclosed amount for the way he ran into Jesus Aguilar last night, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 17, 2018

In the bottom of the 10th, Machado grounded out for the second out of the inning and while running through the first base bag, he made contact with the back of Aguilar's foot. The benches and bullpens cleared, but nothing more came of it and the game resumed after a brief delay.

Machado appeared to intentionally kick the leg of Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar:

Manny Machado kicked Jesús Aguilar. Many #takes will follow. pic.twitter.com/uMopidt8IJ — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 17, 2018

After the game, Milwaukee's Christian Yelich called the Machado incident, "a dirty play by a dirty player." When asked by reporters of the incident after Game 4, Machado said: "You saw the replay, probably, I was trying to get over him and hit his foot. If that's dirty, that's dirty, I don't know, call it what you want."

The two teams will take the field Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for Game 5 of the NLCS. First pitch is at 5:09 p.m. ET on FS1.

LCS games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS, which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.