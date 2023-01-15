The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms with free agent hitter Trey Mancini on a two-year contract that includes an opt-out, ESPN reports.

Mancini, who turns 31 in March, is coming off a 2022 season in which he slashed .239/.319/.391 with 18 home runs in 143 games combined for the Orioles and Astros. For his career, Mancini owns an OPS+ of 113 across parts of six big-league seasons, and he has averaged 27 home runs per 162 games played.

Coming into the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Mancini as the No. 36 available free agent. Here's part of R.J. Anderson's write-up:

"Mancini looked like a different hitter after being traded to the Astros at the deadline. He produced far worse results while embracing an altered approach and setup (he closed off his stance and stood more upright). Mancini became obsessed with pulling the ball. It didn't work out for him, but you can understand the temptation: yanking one into the Crawford Boxes after dealing with Walltimore had to feel as easy as pedaling around the block days after braving a hors-catégorie climb. Mancini's track record indicates he should regain form as an average or better hitter in 2023."

Mancini is capable of playing left field and first base, but he might wind up being the right-handed half of a DH platoon in Chicago. If he has a bounce-back season in 2023, then Mancini may be inclined to exercise that reported opt-out after year one of his Cubs contract.