MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Phillies rookie Hoskins on HR tear like world has never seen

The big story on Friday? We've got a full 15-game slate (all night games), and it's also the start of Players Weekend (read all about it here). Now let's dig in ...

Hoskins makes homer history

Phillies left fielder/first baseman Rhys Hoskins entered Friday night's game with a line of .283/.406/.755 since his call-up on Aug. 10. He also had this going for him headed into the home tilt against the Cubs ...

Rhys Hoskins (@Phillies): First in MLB history w/8 HR & 19 RBI in his 1st 15 career games



More from @EliasSports: https://t.co/TGlbpdgCym pic.twitter.com/oxzh4qDvYk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 25, 2017

So with that laid out, here's what Hoskins did his first time up against Jose Quintana ...

Rhys Hoskins just hit another home run.



I repeat: Rhys Hoskins just hit another home run. pic.twitter.com/XKzxP07kAx — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) August 25, 2017

You're obviously smart -- you read CBS Sports, after all -- so you can do the math. But we'll help anyway: That's nine home runs in Hoskins' first 16 games in the majors. And that ...

#Phillies Rhys Hoskins has his ninth homer. Most in baseball history by a player through their first 16 career games. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 25, 2017

... is a record.

The 24-year-old Hoskins, a former fifth-rounder, slugged .532 across parts of four minor-league seasons and cracked 205 extra-base hits in 455 games on the farm. He was never a consensus top-100 prospect, but Hoskins' power is real and has been a calling card for some time. No, he's going to keep this up, but the Phillies may still have a key piece of their future now in place.

Make it 48 49 for Giancarlo

It's becoming somewhat pedestrian by now, but Marlins cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton once again hit a long home run ...

So that one went 462 feet and left the bat at a fairly absurd yet somehow characteristic 118 mph.

Oh, and then he hit another home run against the Padres ...

Not as authoritative, but he gets bonus points for going oppo.

All right. So Mr. Stanton has now hit 16 home runs in August and 23 since the break. He's now batting .288/.380/.658 on the season. Yes, he's a legit NL MVP candidate, and he's also a legit threat to get 60 or more homers this season.

