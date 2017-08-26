MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Phillies rookie Hoskins on HR tear like world has never seen
It's full slate of MLB action and the start of Players Weekend, so keep it right here
The big story on Friday? We've got a full 15-game slate (all night games), and it's also the start of Players Weekend (read all about it here). Now let's dig in ...
Friday's scores
Hoskins makes homer history
Phillies left fielder/first baseman Rhys Hoskins entered Friday night's game with a line of .283/.406/.755 since his call-up on Aug. 10. He also had this going for him headed into the home tilt against the Cubs ...
So with that laid out, here's what Hoskins did his first time up against Jose Quintana ...
Rhys Hoskins just hit another home run.— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) August 25, 2017
I repeat: Rhys Hoskins just hit another home run. pic.twitter.com/XKzxP07kAx
You're obviously smart -- you read CBS Sports, after all -- so you can do the math. But we'll help anyway: That's nine home runs in Hoskins' first 16 games in the majors. And that ...
... is a record.
The 24-year-old Hoskins, a former fifth-rounder, slugged .532 across parts of four minor-league seasons and cracked 205 extra-base hits in 455 games on the farm. He was never a consensus top-100 prospect, but Hoskins' power is real and has been a calling card for some time. No, he's going to keep this up, but the Phillies may still have a key piece of their future now in place.
Make it
48 49 for Giancarlo
It's becoming somewhat pedestrian by now, but Marlins cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton once again hit a long home run ...
Are. You. Serious?@Giancarlo818, aka Cruz, just demolished HR No. 48. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/KWodkjioPd— MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2017
So that one went 462 feet and left the bat at a fairly absurd yet somehow characteristic 118 mph.
Oh, and then he hit another home run against the Padres ...
Cruz control!— MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2017
No. 49. #PlayersWeekendpic.twitter.com/9QKM4JO5h5
Not as authoritative, but he gets bonus points for going oppo.
All right. So Mr. Stanton has now hit 16 home runs in August and 23 since the break. He's now batting .288/.380/.658 on the season. Yes, he's a legit NL MVP candidate, and he's also a legit threat to get 60 or more homers this season.
Quick hits
- The Tigers and Yankees suspensions and fines stemming from Thursday's brawl have been issued by MLB.
- Indians reliever Andrew Miller has patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee and will be shut down for 5-7 days (Paul Hoynes on Twitter).
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes left Friday night's game with a right hamstring strain.
- Red Sox 2B Eduardo Nunez left Friday night's game with a sprained left wrist and thumb. He's day to day.
- The Rays have signed infielder Danny Espinosa and sent Daniel Robertson to Triple-A Durham.
- The Mariners have outrighted Leonys Martin to Triple-A Tacoma.
- The Angels have claimed RHP Blake Wood off waivers from the Reds.
-
