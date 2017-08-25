Yankees-Tigers brawl suspensions: Seven games for Cabrera, four for Sanchez

Major League Baseball has announced the suspensions and fines stemming from Thursday's fights between the Yankees and Tigers in Detroit. Here are the suspensions:

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera gets seven games, as MLB cites that he is guilty of "inciting" the first fight.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez gets four games for throwing punches.

Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson gets four games for intentionally throwing at Todd Frazier.

Yankees catcher Austin Romine gets two games for throwing punches back at Cabrera.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus gets one game for Wilson's pitch.

Additionally, the following team members were fined: Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Also, Yankees first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier were fined for entering the field despite being on the disabled list.

On the suspensions, here's MLB:

Unless appealed, all suspensions are scheduled to be effective tonight, when the Yankees are to host the Seattle Mariners and the Tigers are to visit the Chicago White Sox. If any player elects to appeal, then the discipline issued to him will be held in abeyance until the process is complete. In addition, if Wilson chooses to appeal his discipline, Ausmus' suspension will be effective the same day that Wilson serves his suspension, if any.

It would be a good assumption that most -- if not all -- of the players appeal. Sanchez told reporters he will appeal prior to Friday's Yankees-Mariners game in New York. Cabrera also said he would appeal the suspension. That is pretty much standard procedure in these cases.

Here's the first and main fight:

For those interested in an entire breakdown of what happened during the game, here's everything you need to know about what went down on Thursday.

The biggest impact on the 2017 MLB season is the four-game suspension to Sanchez. The Yankees are holding onto the top AL wild card spot while chasing the Red Sox in the AL East. Sanchez has been their best hitter in the second half and is hitting .278/.352/.551 with 27 homers and 74 RBI on the season. He served as the three-hole hitter in each of the last three games, so he's obviously a key offensive cog for the Yankees.